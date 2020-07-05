Sections
‘More people getting cured at home’: Kejriwal tweets on Covid-19 situation in Delhi

On Saturday, the national capital recorded 2,505 new cases of Covid-19 which took the overall number of infections in the city to 97,200.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had congratulated to corona warriors of the national capital after the city’s recovery rate increased to over 70per cent. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that nearly 10,000 beds meant for coronavirus disease patients are free in Delhi hospital because more and more people are getting cured at home.

“Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free,” he said on Twitter.

 

On Saturday, the national capital recorded 2,505 new cases of Covid-19 which took the overall number of infections in the city to 97,200. More than 2,500 (2,632 to be exact) people also recovered from the infection on the same day, which took the tally of those cured of the disease to 68,256. With this, Delhi achieved its highest recovery rate - of just over 70 per cent.



“The efforts of 2 crore people of Delhi has showed results. Congratulations to all Delhi’s corona warriors as Delhi’s recovery rate has increased to over 70%. We all need to work harder to defeat corona,” Kejriwal had tweeted on Saturday.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted about the recovery rate. “This is the first time that the recovery rate of Covid-19 in Delhi has gone beyond 70%. Meaning 70% of the total number of patients have already recovered. Among the 97,200 patients, 68,256 have recovered. Positivity rate (meaning the number of people testing positive among those tested) is 10.58%, which had increased to 36.94%,” he tweeted.

With increased testing and more cases being detected in the city, the case fatality ratio has decreased over the last two weeks.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

With a drop in average fresh cases reported per day in Delhi over the past one week, experts on Saturday claimed that the city may go past its Covid-19 peak in early August.

However, they cautioned that before reaching any conclusion, the trend of cases should be watched over the next week or so.

The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday stood at 448.

