Morning fog causes delays at Delhi airport

Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday due to the season’s first fog. Airport officials said as many as 50-60 departures were delayed while arrivals continued normally. However, one international flight from Doha had to be diverted. At the airport, adequate arrangements were made to minimise inconvenience to the passengers, officials said.

On Monday morning, fog caused visibility at the airport to drop drastically, forcing the airport operator to shut one of the three runways for close to three hours. Officials said this affected departures, while arrivals continued normally.

“Around 50-60 departures were delayed as runway 29 had to be closed between 7.05am and 9.56am due to low visibility. But because the other two runways were functional throughout, fewer flights were affected. The number also remained low as air traffic movement is yet to recover to its full strength post the Covid-19-induced lockdown. As arrivals can take place even in low visibility, there were not many diversions,” said an official from the Delhi airport, who wished not to be named.

The official said the dense fog did not last long on Monday and did not cause a lot of inconvenience to the passengers. “Also because international flights are not operating on all sectors due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the number of affected flights remained low,” he added.

Another airport official said they have made special arrangements to minimise inconvenience to passengers stranded due to the delays.

“We have enhanced the seating capacity in waiting areas inside terminals, marshals have been deployed to manage traffic, additional counters have been set up at immigration, real-time flight updates are being made available inside terminals and airlines have been told to deploy sufficient staff to deal with passengers,” the officer said.

Some airlines also took to social media to update their passengers about the delays. SpiceJet tweeted, “Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Jalandhar (AIP) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

IndiGo also said in a tweet, “Due to bad weather in #Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please keep a track of your flight status.”