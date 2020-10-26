Most Covid deaths in Delhi since mid-July

So far, almost 360,000 people have been affected and 6,312 have died of Covid-19 in the city. (HT Photo)

The Capital reported 54 deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, the most single-day fatalities in 102 days. The city last added over 50 deaths a day from the viral infection on July 17, when 58 deaths were added to the toll.

So far, almost 360,000 people have been affected and 6,312 have died of Covid-19 in the city.

With the sudden increase in the number of deaths, the seven-day average case fatality ratio (CFR) — proportion of deaths among those who test positive — rose beyond 1% after a break of four days.

On average, 36 deaths were reported each day since mid-September when the number of cases and deaths went up in the city.

After recording over 4,000 cases for three days in a row, the number of new cases dipped to 2,832 on Monday. This, however, was because fewer people were tested over the weekend. Only 34,411 tests were conducted on Sunday — reported in Monday’s health bulletin — as compared to an average of over 56,000 tests conducted each day during the week.

Even with the fewer cases, the positivity rate — proportion of samples that return positive among those tested — remained over 8% for the second day in a row, according to the data. The positivity rate jumped this week to 7.18% from an average 5.99% last week. The transmission is said to be in control when a positivity rate of 5% sustained over two weeks.

The number of hospitalisations have also started increasing, with 5,404 total hospital admissions on Monday, as compared to 5,171 hospitalisation on average each day the week before.

“We have to wait and watch to see what happens next. But it is likely that the number of cases will go up, with transmission increasing as people interact during the festive season. Add to that the drop in temperature, and more people are likely to be affected,” said Dr Puneet Mishra, professor in the department of community medicine at AIIMS.