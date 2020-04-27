Most of Mehrauli to become a containment zone after two food distribution volunteers test positive

Large parts of the Mehrauli neighbourhood in south Delhi are set to become containment zones after two volunteers who were involved in distributing free food and ration to the poor in the area tested Covid-19 positive on Monday.

Also, on Monday, two more containment zones were notified in the Capital, taking the total to 99.

“A containment plan has been worked out for Mehrauli. Areas where surveillance will be scaled up include Motilal Nehru Camp, Kishangarh car market, Church Road in Vasant Kunj, and Pehelwan Dhaba in Mehrauli,” district magistrate (south) BM Mishra said, adding, “Food distribution centres in the district are functional. But there are several volunteers involved too.”

He confirmed that the two volunteers were engaged by an MLA in the area but refrained from naming any party.

Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, did not respond to calls and messages for comment.

Health officials, however, said that the individuals have been quarantined but contact tracing can be a massive task as the two used to volunteer in several food distribution sites, which were frequented by hundreds of homeless people and migrant workers left jobless by the lockdown.

On Monday evening, the order to notify one such containment zone in Mehrauli was issued by the government, citing cases found in Ward number 1 of Mehrauli, but it was yet to be included in the official list of containment zones updated every 24 hours.

“These areas comprise densely populated clusters and the risk of transmission is high,” Sonalika Jiwani, sub-divisional magistrate of Mehrauli, said.

Other parts of south Delhi, closer to Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar and one belt in the Mehrauli neighbourhood, were sealed on Monday after being notified as red zones. They include Nirankari lane, Naala Boring gully, Ravan-Wali gully, Jameela Basjid Baoli, Gurudwara gully, Thane-Wali gully and Terminal lane.

The other containment zone was Pillanji village under New Delhi revenue district, government officials said. It was declared a containment zone after five Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the area between April 17 and April 25.

Containment zones comprise apartment blocks, gated communities, slums and streets. They may even cover entire neighbourhoods. It is a complete quarantine zone and no one is allowed to step out even to buy essential goods such as milk, vegetables, fruits etc. All entry and exit points, even internal lanes, are barricaded in containment zones.

South Delhi’s Mehrauli has been on high alert and district officials are in a contact tracing frenzy after a vegetable vendor and a nurse residing in different parts of the neighbourhood tested Covid-19 positive last week. Both cases related to essential services and the individuals continued to work until the flu-like symptoms manifested and got themselves tested.