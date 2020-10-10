Move Covid-19 patients to Delhi government hospitals ahead of Hindu Rao strike: Satyendar Jain

Resident doctors and nurses of Hindu Rao Hospital protest against Delhi Government and MCD for non-payment of salary over the last few months in New Delhi on October 10. (ANI)

The Delhi government has directed that all Covid-19 patients at Hindu Rao Hospital be moved to Delhi government hospitals, as its doctors and nurses have threatened to go on a strike from Sunday. They have alleged that they have not being paid salaries from July.

“Doctors and staff of Hindu Rao Hospital have called for a strike Sunday onwards. There are Covid-19 patients being treated at the hospital. We have directed that all the patients be shifted to Delhi government hospitals. They can go to any of the hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, whichever is closer,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said.

The patients are likely to be moved on Saturday, Jain said.

The hospital was designated as a Covid-19 treatment facility in mid-June during the first surge in cases in Delhi. The hospital has 343 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The minister further said that the corporation should hand over their hospitals to the Delhi government if they are unable to pay salaries to their staff.

“The doctors and staff should be paid and if the corporation cannot do so, they should hand over the hospitals to the Delhi government,” said Jain, referring to multiple strikes the staff has had to go on due to the non-payment of salaries.

“Why should doctors and nurses, who are at the forefront of the Covid-19 fight, have to go on strike to get their basic right of salary? And, it cannot be a matter of the MCD not having any funds. The corporation generates hundred of crores in taxes every month; do you know how much they need to pay the doctors and nurses in all hospitals and dispensaries run by the north corporation? Just Rs 13 crore,” said Dr Abhinav Sardana, the president of the Hindu Rao resident doctors’ association.

The minister refused to comment on the report of the expert committee that said Delhi might report 15,000 cases a day during the winter, and said that if there was a surge in cases, the government would prepare for beds accordingly.

Currently, there are over 16,000 beds reserved for the treatment of Covid-19 patients across the city in both government and private hospitals.

Jain said that the government was taking measures to curtail pollution levels, but to prevent such a surge in cases, people should take precautions such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and hand hygiene.