Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Move HC against decision on ICU beds reservation for Covid-19 patients: SC to Delhi govt

Move HC against decision on ICU beds reservation for Covid-19 patients: SC to Delhi govt

The government has already challenged the single judge’s order before a division bench of the high court which had listed it for hearing on November 27.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal filed by the Delhi government against the high court’s September 22 order. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the AAP government to approach the Delhi High Court with its plea against staying of its decision to reserve 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

A vacation bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and B R Gavai took note of the urgent plea of the Delhi government on the ground of a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and said its appeal be listed for hearing on Thursday instead of November 27 by a division bench of the high court.

A single judge bench of the high court on September 22 had stayed the Delhi government’s September 12 decision saying that asking 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients would violate the fundamental rights of those having other health conditions.

The government has already challenged the single judge’s order before a division bench of the high court which had listed it for hearing on November 27.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the Delhi government against the high court’s September 22 order.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Nov 10, 2020 13:02 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Nov 10, 2020 12:53 IST
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Nov 10, 2020 12:57 IST
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Nov 10, 2020 11:38 IST

latest news

Tiger teases abs in his Ganapath look, warns enemies he is their ‘baap’
Nov 10, 2020 13:04 IST
Fans to return during India’s test series against Australia
Nov 10, 2020 13:03 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Fans compare him with Sidharth as Farah supports Eijaz
Nov 10, 2020 13:00 IST
IPL 2020: Dominic Cork identifies 2 MI youngsters who ‘will play for India’
Nov 10, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.