National Green Tribunal extends ban on firecrackers

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday extended the ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers during the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi-NCR and other cities, where the ambient air quality is in the poor category or worse.

The green court said that during Christmas and on New Year, the use of green crackers will be allowed between 11:55 pm to 12:30 am, but only at places where air quality is in the moderate zone or better.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, said its direction to restrict the use of firecrackers in places where air quality is ‘moderate’ or below for green crackers and for the duration of not more than two hours, will continue.

“There will be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the ‘poor’ and above category,” the bench said.

The NGT also directed all district magistrates to ensure that firecrackers are not sold in Delhi-NCR and ordered strict compliance of the ban. The bench said that if individuals face problems due to burning of firecrackers they can consult the district magistrate for compensation.

It said, “Any victim of pollution, apart from other remedies, can approach the district magistrate for compensation.”

The air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor category on Wednesday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that with temperatures and wind speeds reducing, the pollution levels are likely to become worse in the coming weeks.

Last month, ahead of Diwali, the NGT had imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight in not only Delhi and NCR, but well as in places which had recorded ‘poor’ air quality levels in 2019.

The NGT had then attached a list of 122 places across the country, which had recorded poor air quality levels in November 2019.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said that a cracker ban can only be successful if its enforcement is ensured efficiently.

“Firecrackers were banned even during Diwali, but across neighbourhoods in Delhi and even in NCR towns, we heard cracker bursting and its impact was also seen in the air quality on Diwali night and a day later. Bans can only be successful with effective enforcement and awareness among citizens. They need to be made aware of the side effects of large scale cracker bursting on their and their family’s health,” said Roychowdhury said.