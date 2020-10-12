Navratri, Durga Puja functions allowed in Delhi: What the festive season will look like this year

An artist paints an idol of the Goddess for upcoming Navratri festival in Pune. (HT photo)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday allowed Navratri and Durga Puja functions to be organised in the national Capital with limited attendees, even as it prohibited all kinds of fairs (melas), food stalls, exhibitions, rallies and processions till October 31.

While Navratri is from October 17 to 25 (Dusshera), Durga puja this year will be from October 22 to 26. Various Ramlila and Durga Puja committees, however, said the government order has come a little too late leaving many to cancel this year’s event and others to reduce the scale of their programmes.

Here is a list of what’s the festive season going to look like in Delhi during Covid-19 times.

--There will be no fairs/melas this time. Holding rallies, processions or exhibitions or setting up food stalls inside and outside the venue is prohibited during the festive season.

--Capacity of each event site will be decided on the basis of the area and social distancing norms (a) In closed space, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons, and (b) In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground /space in view, and with the strict observance of social distancing norms.

--All such events or functions/pandals will have to have separate entry and exit points

--There will be no entry without face masks, including of the staff.

--Only sitting on chairs with social distancing norms shall be allowed. At all events related to festivities, no person will be allowed in standing or squatting (sitting on ground) position.

--Organisers will have to do videography of their event each day and submit to the district magistrate at the end of the day to ensure full compliance to Covid-19 norms.

--Events are permitted only outside containment zones.

--All events must plan for medical care arrangements with linkages to nearest hospitals to attend to health emergencies.