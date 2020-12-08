NDMC Budget: No new taxes, transfer duty hike by 1%

The proposal to increase transfer duty by one per cent for change in the name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh has been sent to the Delhi government, it said. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO (Representative image))

The cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not proposed any new taxes in its annual budget presented on Tuesday, which also said there is a proposal to increase transfer duty by 1% for change in name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh.

Additional Commissioner in the NDMC, Swati Sharma presented the revised budget estimates for 2020-21 and budget estimates for 2021-22 on behalf of Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati at the Civic Center here.

The civic body in a statement said no new taxes have been proposed in the budget.

The proposal to increase transfer duty by one per cent for change in the name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh has been sent to the Delhi government, it said.

The budget also said that Hindu Rao Hospital served as a dedicated Covid-19 Hospital from mid-June June to October 13; and 5,236 tests have been done till date, out of which 1,291 cases were found positive, the statement said.

“All maternity and child welfare units have been designated as call centres for Covid-19 and 60,592 calls were received. Twenty lakh households surveyed as a part of the pandemic survey; two lakh rapid antigen tests have been done and 15,000 RT-PCR tests till date in health institutions of the NDMC,” it added.

The NDMC is also bringing a proposal to set-up e-charging and battery swap stations for e-vehicles on the roads in its jurisdiction. In the beginning, sites would be identified out of its 127 parking lots, which could be increased later, the statement said.