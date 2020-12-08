Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / NDMC Budget: No new taxes, transfer duty hike by 1%

NDMC Budget: No new taxes, transfer duty hike by 1%

Additional Commissioner in the NDMC, Swati Sharma presented the revised budget estimates for 2020-21 and budget estimates for 2021-22 on behalf of Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati at the Civic Center here.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 21:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

The proposal to increase transfer duty by one per cent for change in the name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh has been sent to the Delhi government, it said. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO (Representative image))

The cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not proposed any new taxes in its annual budget presented on Tuesday, which also said there is a proposal to increase transfer duty by 1% for change in name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh.

Additional Commissioner in the NDMC, Swati Sharma presented the revised budget estimates for 2020-21 and budget estimates for 2021-22 on behalf of Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati at the Civic Center here.

The civic body in a statement said no new taxes have been proposed in the budget.

The proposal to increase transfer duty by one per cent for change in the name of properties worth over Rs 25 lakh has been sent to the Delhi government, it said.



The budget also said that Hindu Rao Hospital served as a dedicated Covid-19 Hospital from mid-June June to October 13; and 5,236 tests have been done till date, out of which 1,291 cases were found positive, the statement said.

“All maternity and child welfare units have been designated as call centres for Covid-19 and 60,592 calls were received. Twenty lakh households surveyed as a part of the pandemic survey; two lakh rapid antigen tests have been done and 15,000 RT-PCR tests till date in health institutions of the NDMC,” it added.

The NDMC is also bringing a proposal to set-up e-charging and battery swap stations for e-vehicles on the roads in its jurisdiction. In the beginning, sites would be identified out of its 127 parking lots, which could be increased later, the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
‘300 million people may get vaccinated simultaneously’: Union health secy
Dec 08, 2020 21:22 IST
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

DRDO’s new Arjun tank demonstrates advanced capability to Army
Dec 08, 2020 22:10 IST
England camp cleared of virus and free to leave South Africa
Dec 08, 2020 22:03 IST
576 fresh cases, 8 deaths in Pune district
Dec 08, 2020 22:03 IST
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Dec 08, 2020 22:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.