NDMC extends cashless medical facility to employees in hotels attached to hospitals

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday decided to extend its cashless medical facility for the treatment of Covid-19 to its employees in hotels attached to empanelled hospitals. Hotels where NDMC employees can avail medical facilities include Crown Plaza in Okhla, Hotel Siddharth in Rajendra Place and Hotel Sheraton in Saket.

NDMC officials said that the decision has been taken to provide better and timely treatment to its employees.

NDMC has three empanelled hospitals attached to nearby hotels. These are Batra Hospital and Research Centre attached wto Hotel Crown Plaza-Okhla Phase-I; Dr.B.L.Kapoor Memorial Hospital attached to Hotel Siddharth in Rajendra Place; and Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital attached to Hotel Sheraton located at Saket District Centre.

“The attached private hospital shall admit Covid-19 positive patients in their extended Covid Hospital (Hotel) as per the patient’s medical condition and in case such patients turn into severe at any point of time during their stay in the hotel, he/she shall be transferred/admitted in the attached private hospital at its schedule rates [sic],” an NDMC statement read.

It added that attached private hospitals are required to provide sufficient manpower, oxygen supply, consumable items, medicines and equipment in the extended Covid hospitals (hotels) in case there is a rapid deterioration in the clinical condition of the patient.

“These hotels shall provide regular services including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients at the price not greater than ₹5,000 for Five-star Hotel and ₹4,000 for Four/Three-star hotel per day per person. The linked hospital shall be paid an amount, not greater than ₹5,000 per patient per day for their medical services to Covid-19 patients inclusive of all consumables, services of doctors, paramedical staff and nursing staff as per the norms [sic],” the statement read.