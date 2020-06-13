Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / NDMC municipal health officer tests Covid-19 positive

NDMC municipal health officer tests Covid-19 positive

Many civic officials, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other staffers of the municipal corporations in Delhi have tested positive till date.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 15:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, a sanitation worker succumbed to the disease in late May. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The municipal health officer of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to a private hospital here.

Dr Ashok Rawat said he got to know about the infection on Friday.

“Yes, I have tested positive for Covid-19. We are in the frontline of this battle, so chances of such people getting infected is higher. I have got myself admitted to a private hospital,” he said.

Many civic officials, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other staffers of the municipal corporations in Delhi have tested positive till date.



A junior engineer employed with NDMC died of Covid-19 on June 1.

In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, a sanitation worker succumbed to the disease in late May.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On this day: Born June 14, 1969: Steffi Graf, German tennis player
Jun 13, 2020 15:28 IST
Covid-19 lockdown has accelerated adoption of digital tools in real estate:Experts
Jun 13, 2020 15:28 IST
‘Hope all perceived differences between India, China will be set to rest’: Army chief
Jun 13, 2020 15:29 IST
Lockdown has made my life miserable, says expelled Kerala nun
Jun 13, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.