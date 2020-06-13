NDMC municipal health officer tests Covid-19 positive
Many civic officials, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other staffers of the municipal corporations in Delhi have tested positive till date.
The municipal health officer of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to a private hospital here.
Dr Ashok Rawat said he got to know about the infection on Friday.
“Yes, I have tested positive for Covid-19. We are in the frontline of this battle, so chances of such people getting infected is higher. I have got myself admitted to a private hospital,” he said.
A junior engineer employed with NDMC died of Covid-19 on June 1.
In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, a sanitation worker succumbed to the disease in late May.