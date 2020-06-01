Sections
Home / Delhi News / NDMC parks to open for longer

NDMC parks to open for longer

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday revised the timings for walking and jogging activities in its parks, allowing visitors from 5.30am to 11am and 4.30pm to 8.30pm. The earlier timing...

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday revised the timings for walking and jogging activities in its parks, allowing visitors from 5.30am to 11am and 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

The earlier timing of visiting these parks, in Lodhi Garden and Talkatora Garden, among others, was 7am to 10am and 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

“Now, visitors can go to NDMC’s Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora garden for walking, jogging and running purposes only between 5.30 am to 11am in the morning and 4.30pm to 8.30pm in evening from June 1 (Monday) to June 30. Open gym, yoga and any other activities not allowed in the parks and gardens,” NDMC said in an order.

The civic body had on May 20 opened its parks and gardens for the public, with restricted timings.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Finally, Punjab set to start mobile sample collection this week
Jun 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Pak High Commission officials wanted to extract details of army movements via trains: Report
Jun 02, 2020 01:11 IST
2 NDRF teams in Palghar near Mumbai, 100 boats stranded
Jun 02, 2020 01:17 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Expect heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane on Wednesday
Jun 02, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.