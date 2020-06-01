NDMC parks to open for longer

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday revised the timings for walking and jogging activities in its parks, allowing visitors from 5.30am to 11am and 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

The earlier timing of visiting these parks, in Lodhi Garden and Talkatora Garden, among others, was 7am to 10am and 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

“Now, visitors can go to NDMC’s Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora garden for walking, jogging and running purposes only between 5.30 am to 11am in the morning and 4.30pm to 8.30pm in evening from June 1 (Monday) to June 30. Open gym, yoga and any other activities not allowed in the parks and gardens,” NDMC said in an order.

The civic body had on May 20 opened its parks and gardens for the public, with restricted timings.