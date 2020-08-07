Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police have made necessary security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, the city’s top cop said on Friday.

“Necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day, including to deal with threats from aerial objects like drones and microlight aircraft,” Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava told news agency ANI.

Srivastava said that the police have sought public cooperation so that no place is used to launch any terror attack.

He added that several drives against unauthorised parking have been conducted in the run-up to August 15 so that roads remain clear. “In the absence of public transport, the number of private cars has increased on the roads of Delhi. We have conducted several drives against unauthorised parking so that roads remain clear and lane driving can be ensured,” said Srivastava.

The Commissioner of Police also said that Delhi Police is trying its best to provide full security to people and many steps are being taken in this direction.

Late last month, Delhi Police prohibited the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like UAVs, paragliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital till August 15 citing security reasons. The order, issued on July 31, shall remain in force till August 15.

Unlike the previous years when dozens of guests and hundreds of school children took part in the main I-Day function at Red Fort in New Delhi, it will be a low-key affair this year, not only in the national capital but elsewhere in the country as well, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

HT had earlier reported citing officials familiar with arrangements being made at Red Fort that fewer guests have been invited for the event and school children will not be part of the festivities.

Prime Minister Modi will be presented with a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police, followed by the unfurling of the Tricolour, playing of the National Anthem and firing of the 21-gun salute. The Prime Minister’s speech shall be followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.

(With inputs from agencies)