New Delhi’s RML hospital dean tests Covid-19+ve, put under home quarantine

Dr Rajeev Sood, who is the dean of the Atal Bihari Institute of Medical Sciences at New Delhi’s RML Hospital is now under home isolation and contact tracing has been initiated by hospital authorities.

Updated: May 24, 2020 13:20 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

People wearing protective masks stand in a queue near Novel Coronavirus Facilitation Centre at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital (Raj K Raj/HT File Photo)

The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Dr Rajeev Sood, who is looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospital, tested positive for the infection on Saturday.

He is now under home isolation and contact tracing has been initiated by hospital authorities.

“I have fever and mild upper respiratory infection and got myself tested for COVID-19...it came out positive. I am under home isolation now,” Dr Sood, who is also the head of the department of urology, told PTI over phone.



