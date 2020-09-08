New education policy lacks action plan to implement: Sisodia

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 ’lacks the action plan to implement it’, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia said during a video conference organised by the Union ministry of education on Monday.

The Delhi government, in a statement detailing Manish Sisodia’s feedback on the NEP 2020 conference, quoted Delhi’s education minister as saying that “The implementation of this policy should be carefully planned so that it is not limited to just a wonderful idea.”

Monday’s NEP videoconference was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by governors, lieutenant governors, education ministers of various states and union territories. The education ministry had on July 29 released the NEP aimed to completely overhaul the existing education system in the country.

Sisodia said that NEP doesn’t talk about giving equal status to vocational degrees like any other undergraduate degree in other subjects. “At present, about 80% youth having a degree are not considered employable. This needs our attention. Even after completing 20 years of education, if our students are not employable then where does the fault lie? It is inappropriate to treat vocational degrees differently from an undergraduate degree in any other subject. These courses should be given equal importance, then only we will be able to reap their benefits,” he said.

The education minister reiterated that a law should be made to implement the promised amount from the GDP on the education sector. “This policy talks about spending 6 percent of GDP on education. This was said in a similar1968 policy as well, but never implemented. Thus, a law should be made so that successive governments are bound by it and necessary resources needed for effective implementation of the policy can be guaranteed,” Sisodia said.

Citing a newspaper report about growing trend of suicides among students, he said, “We need to think about the lapses in the education policies which cause immense pressure on students resulting in a situation where someone commits suicide. It is very important to get out of the slavery of rote learning and examination-oriented education.”

Expressing apprehensions over the two models of Early Childhood Education-- Anganwadi model and the pre-school model proposed in the NEP , Sisodia said, “We have to compete with developed countries through education. However, if trained teachers teach young children there but in our country we assign the same role to Anganwadi workers, the foundation will remain weak.”