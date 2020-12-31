New Year’s Eve: All you need to know about night curbs in Delhi today, tomorrow

The Delhi government announced restrictions on the gathering of more than five persons in public spaces in the city from Thursday 11pm (December 31) to Friday 6am (January 1), and from Friday 11pm (January 1) to Saturday 6am (January 2).

But the government has clarified that public spaces do not include licensed places such as hotels, bars, restaurants; they will be open. The government also said that there are no restrictions on private places. Here’s all you need to know about the curbs:

1. At licensed places, it will be mandatory to follow social distancing rules and wearing of masks. Owners and managers of those places will have to scan the body temperature of the visitors at the entry points. Police and government teams will conduct surprise inspections.

2. There will be no traffic restriction within Delhi or at the borders. Police will, however, stop vehicles at random checkpoints to check drunk driving.

3. In places like Connaught Place (CP), vehicle movement will be stopped and only those who have reservations at the eateries will be allowed to proceed. Police will place barricades at the entry points to CP. This practice has been followed earlier as well.

4. There are no restrictions on any private place, but the government has advised people not to have large gatherings.

5. The movement of goods vehicles within and into the city from other states will not be restricted.

6. There could be a restriction on the gatherings on India Gate lawns during the day on January 1. But the government is yet to make an announcement.

In recent years, the India Gate lawns have reported gatherings of tens of thousands on the first day of the year.