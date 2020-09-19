Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Newborn dies due to unavailability of ventilators at govt hospital in Delhi

Newborn dies due to unavailability of ventilators at govt hospital in Delhi

The baby died at the central government-run hospital hours later, following which angry relatives of the newborn confined the nurse of the state-run facility to a room for sometime.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 06:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A newborn died allegedly due to unavailability of ventilators at a government hospital here after which angry relatives confined a nurse to a room for sometime, hospital sources said.

They said the baby was born premature at the Delhi government-run hospital in Malviya Nagar on Thursday and had to be referred to a central government-run hospital in Lutyens’ Delhi as the previous facility lacked ventilators.

The baby died at the central government-run hospital hours later, following which angry relatives of the newborn confined the nurse of the state-run facility to a room for sometime. A police officer said a team was sent to the hospital following PCR calls over the alleged confinement of the healthcare worker.

No case has been registered in connection with the incident yet, the officer said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Failed to convince govt about farmers’ grouse: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Sep 19, 2020 04:35 IST
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Sep 19, 2020 05:40 IST
Why farmers are opposing ‘pro-farmer’ reforms
Sep 19, 2020 06:32 IST
Value proof a must for FTA benefit
Sep 19, 2020 06:08 IST

latest news

What does it take to succeed in the IPL?
Sep 19, 2020 07:23 IST
Agra hotels set to welcome tourists as Taj Mahal reopens from September 21
Sep 19, 2020 07:19 IST
Ismail Darbar confirms son Zaid Darbar’s relationship with Gauahar Khan
Sep 19, 2020 07:18 IST
Shabana on surviving January accident: ‘I fainted, it was a close shave’
Sep 19, 2020 07:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.