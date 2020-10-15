Sections
Home / Delhi News / NIA conducts searches at 6 places in Khalistan flag case

NIA conducts searches at 6 places in Khalistan flag case

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Press Trust of India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at six places in Ferozepur, Moga and Ludhiana in connection with the hoisting of Khalistani flag by cadres of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on the eve of Independence Day.

The agency seized various electronic devices such as pen drives, laptops, hard discs and other incriminating documents during the searches, said the NIA spokesperson.

The searched premises belonged to Akashdeep Singh, Jogwinder Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh and Ram Terath. A cyber cafe was also searched.

The Khalistani flag was hoisted by two miscreants on the terrace of the four-storey building of deputy commissioner’s office complex in Moga on August 14. The miscreants had also removed the tricolour and desecrated it.

The crime was committed at the behest of SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who had offered them cash rewards, the spokesperson said.

The case was re-registered by NIA under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Insults to National Honours Act. Further investigation is underway.

