Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Nizamuddin dargah to reopen on Sunday

Nizamuddin dargah to reopen on Sunday

The mausoleum of Muslim saint Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi will reopen for devotees on Sunday with strict social distancing norms in place six months after it was closed as part of sweeping measures of check the pandemic

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The area around the shrine was one of the first containment zones after the nearby Tablighi Jamaat headquarters emerged as a Covid-19 hot spot in March. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo)

The mausoleum of Muslim saint Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi will reopen for devotees on Sunday with strict social distancing norms in place six months after it was closed as part of sweeping measures of check the Covid-19 pandemic. It will remain open to visitors between 5 am and 10 pm, the shrine’s caretakers said.

The area around the shrine was one of the first containment zones after the nearby Tablighi Jamaat headquarters emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot in March.

The caretakers said the devotees will be required to maintain a minimum six feet distance at the shrine and will not be allowed to spend more than 15 minutes there. They have set up various points, where the devotees will have to sanitise their hands. “Wearing masks inside the dargah is mandatory. No bags or luggage will be allowed...,” the shrine management said in a statement. “No sitting or waiting is allowed...”

The devotees will not be allowed to offer flowers, perfumes, and incense at the shrine or touch any part of the mausoleum. The Thursday night qawwalis at the dargah, which attract hundreds of visitors, will not be organised for now. “Anybody suffering from fever, cough, or cold or any symptoms of Covid-19 will not be allowed inside the dargah,” said a caretaker. Children below 10 and senior citizens above 65 will be discouraged from visiting the shrine.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
Sep 05, 2020 17:19 IST
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 17:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Sep 05, 2020 17:53 IST
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Sep 05, 2020 16:43 IST

latest news

AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Sep 05, 2020 18:01 IST
Mumbai in the time of a pandemic
Sep 05, 2020 17:58 IST
80 new special trains to start from Sept 12: Here is the full list
Sep 05, 2020 17:49 IST
Unlock Pune: Tennis resumes in the city under safety net on secure courts
Sep 05, 2020 17:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.