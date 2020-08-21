Sections
No Covid-19 positive case among jail inmates in Delhi currently: DG Prisons

“In the month of August (till August 21), only two inmates of Tihar were detected Covid-19 positive on August 3. Both have recovered now. Thus as on August 21, there is no inmate who is Covid-19 positive in the three jail complexes of Delhi i.e. Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli,” said Sandeep Goel, DG Prisons, Delhi.

As per DG Goel, the first case of an inmate testing positive of Covid-19 came forward on May 13 in Rohini Jail. (HT file photo. Representative image)

The situation of the Covid-19 pandemic has improved a lot in the prisons of the national capital, and there is no Corona positive case among inmates currently, the Director-General (DG) of Prisons, Delhi said on Friday.

“In the month of August (till August 21), only two inmates of Tihar were detected Covid-19 positive on August 3. Both have recovered now. Thus as on August 21, there is no inmate who is Covid-19 positive in the three jail complexes of Delhi i.e. Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli,” said Sandeep Goel, DG Prisons, Delhi.

As per Goel, the first case of an inmate testing positive of Covid-19 came forward on May 13 in Rohini Jail.

“Two Covid-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail had unfortunately died on June 6 and July 4, respectively. Both were senior citizens,” said the DG



He further informed that a total of 169 members of staff were detected Covid-19 positive, out of which 167 have recovered and currently only two personnel are still positive.

“Out of 169 staff members who tested positive, 87 were from Delhi jail staff and 82 from Tamil Nadu special police,” Goel added.

