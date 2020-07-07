No dearth of dedicated Covid beds in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there is no dearth of Covid-dedicated beds in the city. He said there are around 15,500 of them, of which 10,000 beds are empty, and that the government is working to add more beds to this number.

Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia paid a visit to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Tahirpur Monday on a landmark occasion—the release of the 1,000th Covid-19 patient who recovered from the viral infection.

The recovery rate in Delhi has improved from 38.5% during June first week to 71.4% on Monday, according to data from the Delhi government.

“Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital is playing an important role in the fight against Covid-19. Its staff is working day and night. A 1,000 patients have been discharged from here after treatment. It has increased the number of ICU beds from 45 to 200 in a day with limited resources. We have asked the hospital authorities to increase it to 500 in the next few days,” he said.

“There are around 15,500 beds in the city, of which 10,000 are empty. Delhi also has around 1,900 ICU beds, of which 750 are vacant. But in the next few days, the bed requirement will increase due to an expected spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.”

Over the last three months, older people with severe symptoms of Covid-19 are being admitted to RGSSH.

“With mildly symptomatic patients recovering at home, we now get only patients with moderately severe to severe symptoms—several of them require oxygen and ventilator support,” Dr BL Sherwal, the medical director of RGSSH. which was the second hospital in the city to be converted into a dedicated Covid-19 centre in April, said.

The doctors treating the patients said that the average age of the patients has increased from around 35 years to over 50 years.

“According to the data from the first month of treatment, the average age of patients was around 35 years. The younger people must have passed it on to the elderly living in their homes because now the average age is over 50 years. I have treated a patient who was over the age of the 90. Older patients also tend to have comorbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension that increase the risk of severe illness,” Dr Ajeet Jain, the nodal officer for Covid-19 at the hospital, said.

The 1,000th patient to be discharged from the hospital was a senior nursing officer from Delhi-government-run Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital in East Patel Nagar. Her husband, who works in the public works department (PWD) of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and is associated with Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi’s biggest Covid-19 facility, was also discharged along with her. Though three others from their family are also infected, they are in home isolation.

“My husband was the first to get diagnosed in our family. He tested positive on June 17 and was brought to the hospital the next day after his oxygen saturation started dropping. Once he tested positive, my family and I also got tested. Four of us tested positive. The others are in home isolation,” Manjulata Sharma, 52, said.

In June, Delhi health minister Satyendra Kumar Jain was initially admitted to RGSSH when he showed symptoms of Covid-19, but was later shifted to Max Hospital in Saket for convalescent plasma therapy. Now, RGSSH has started administering convalescent plasma therapy to at least 200 patients under a trial headed by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, which houses the country’s first plasma bank. The hospital is also administering medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab to its patients.