No exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9pm on December 31, says DMRC

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation on Wednesday told passengers that the Rajiv Chowk metro station will not allow exit of passengers after 9 pm on New Year’s Eve on December 31.