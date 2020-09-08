No prescription needed for Covid-19 testing in Delhi, says Kejriwal

A person suspected of having the coronavirus disease in Delhi will not have to show a doctor’s prescription to get tested, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal made the announcement on Twitter after the Delhi high court ruled that doctor’s prescription is not mandatory for those opting voluntarily for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reactio (RT-PCR) test to detect the viral contagion as the fears of a second peak in the city loom large.

“Delhi govt has increased testing multi-fold. I have directed Health Minister this morning that Doctor’s prescription shud not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested,” Kejriwal said in his tweet.

According to the high court order, people will need to carry Aadhaar card as Delhi address proof and fill a form as prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for Covid-19 testing.

The testing will be done on a trial basis and 2,000 tests would be allowed for the asymptomatic patients out of the total 14,000 RT-PCR tests conducted daily in the city, the court said.

The ICMR form specifies the category of patient as per the testing guidelines.The high court noted there was a sharp increase in the number of cases in Delhi and asked private laboratories to allow 2000 Covid-19 tests per day for those who voluntarily wish to undertake it.

The case was heard by a bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, who observed that there is a sharp rise in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi between August 31 till date and the figures are “rather alarming”. It also directed the Delhi government to set up testing centres including closer to the prominent metro stations so that the commuters can easily get themselves tested.

So far, a doctor’s prescription or symptoms was a prerequisite to get tested for the virus.