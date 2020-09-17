Sections
No rainfall in Delhi for a week

The national capital has recorded 77 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:25 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Lack of rain pushed the mercury further up in Delhi on Wednesday. The maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal, the MeT department said. (Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo)

There has been no rain in the national capital for a week even as monsoon is not over yet.

Lack of rain pushed the mercury further up in Delhi on Wednesday. The maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal, the MeT department said.

The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8.

The national capital has recorded 77 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.



The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 90.5 mm this month.

The Lodhi road weather station has gauged only 18.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 90.5 mm -- a deficiency of 80 per cent.  The Palam weather station has recorded 30.3 mm rain against the 50-year average of 91.6 mm, according to IMD data.  Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.  Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 614.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.  The IMD has also said that monsoon is likely to stay longer in Delhi and start withdrawing only in the “initial days of October”.

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.

