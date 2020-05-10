‘No special treatment, just honouring Covid-19 warriors’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid Oppn criticism

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday deflected criticism over his government’s decision to allow healthcare workers, including government officials, on Covid-19 duty to be treated in hotels converted into medical facilities.

The criticism came after the health department issued an order allotting three hotels in east Delhi, out of which two in the five-star category, for the treatment of officials of government offices, autonomous bodies, corporation and local body officers and their family members if they contract Covid-19.

“The hospital is directed to provide healthcare facility at these hotels to the Covid positive officer/officials treating as if they are admitted in the hospital. Serious patients could be shifted to the main hospital area,” the order said about the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal said the government is responsible for those who are working on the frontline to fight Covid-19.

“Frontline workers are risking their lives and fighting the coronavirus disease day in and day out. And it is our responsibility to take care of them if they fall sick,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

“I want to ask you shouldn’t these Covid warriors be given special facilities. They must. What’s the harm if some money—Rs 1, 2, 3, 5, 20 crore—is spent. What’s wrong with it?” he asked.

The AAP leader cited the example of Delhi Police constable Amit Rana, who died after contracting Covid-19, and said his family was given Rs 1 crore to honour him.

“Why is the opposition so troubled? This is my request to everyone that this is no time for doing politics but for all of us to think about what we can do to fight against corona. We need to think about that,” he said.

“Don’t indulge in issuing political statements and help each other,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister also said there are 6,923 coronavirus cases so far in the national capital, 2,069 patients have recovered and 73 have died.

He added that out of the 6,923 Covid-19 patients, only 1,476 are admitted at hospitals. The rest or about 75% are getting treatment at their homes and Covid-19 centres.