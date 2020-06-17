Sections
Home / Delhi News / North body doctors defer mass resignations, to get two months’ salaries by June 24

North body doctors defer mass resignations, to get two months’ salaries by June 24

The resident doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital have deferred their decision to tender mass resignations over...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The resident doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital have deferred their decision to tender mass resignations over the late payment of salaries till June 24.

The decision came after the north corporation, on the court’s intervention, agreed to pay two months’ salaries on June 19 and June 24. The doctors of both hospitals had said they had not been getting salaries for the last three and four months, respectively.

“We have decided to wait till June 24 as north corporation leaders have assured us of disbursing two months’ salaries on June 19 and June 24. If they fail to give us our salaries within the new time frame, we will tender mass resignations as planned before. We are fighting the coronavirus disease pandemic, yet not being paid regularly,” Sunil Kumar, president, Resident Doctors’ Association, Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, said.

Doctors of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital had said on June 10 that they were not paid their salaries since March 2020, making them unable to pay their house rent, bear travel expenses and buy essential commodities. They had threatened to resign from June 16 if their salaries were not paid.



Kasturba Gandhi Hospital is a 450-bedded maternity and child speciality hospital near Jama Masjid.

Similarly, on June 11, resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had threatened mass resignations from June 18 over unpaid salaries for the last four months . They have also decided to defer their decision till June 25.

Abhimanyu Sardana, president, Resident Doctors’ Association, Hindu Rao Hospital, said, “After the high court’s direction, the North DMC has said they will pay our two months’ salaries on June 19 and June 24.” He said apart from releasing salaries, the corporation should ensure that delays do not take place in future.

Hindu Rao Hospital doctors have not been paid salaries since February 2020. There are around 250 resident doctors at the hospital, north corporation’s largest with 980 beds. It has now been converted into a Covid facility.

According to civic officials, the north corporation employs around 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers across its four hospitals.

Avtar Singh, mayor, north corporation, said, “Court directions will be followed. We are making arrangements to release salaries. We have demanded ₹1,500 crore from the Delhi government, which we are yet to get.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

35 fatalities on China side: US report
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
We don’t want to see more clashes: Beijing
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
ITBP asked to keep eye on border activity
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
Heat stress during summer reduces milk production in livestock, say experts at Ludhiana’s GADVASU
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.