Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / North corp launches amnesty tax scheme for unauthorised regularised colonies

North corp launches amnesty tax scheme for unauthorised regularised colonies

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday rolled out an amnesty scheme for residents of unauthorised regularised colonies. As per terms of the scheme,...

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday rolled out an amnesty scheme for residents of unauthorised regularised colonies.

As per terms of the scheme, residential property owners will have to pay the property tax only for financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, while they will be exempted of all previous outstanding dues, a statement issued by the north corporation said.

It further said that in case of non-residential property owners, if they pay the dues for last three financial years (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20) along with the current financial year (2020-21), the property tax arrears of all other previous years will be waived.

“The benefit of the amnesty scheme will be available only on filing of the property tax return and making the payment of the aforesaid tax dues without any interest and penalty till October 31, 2020,” said Prakash.

He added that property tax department of all six zones will organise special camps in these colonies in association with the respective councillors.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Sep 22, 2020 23:46 IST
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Sep 23, 2020 00:39 IST
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:46 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST

latest news

Medical students have to work at dist hospitals
Sep 23, 2020 01:14 IST
Scholars unravel mystery of writing in ancient Mexican city
Sep 23, 2020 01:13 IST
HC stays arrest warrants for 3 petitioners in Rajasthan hotel sale case
Sep 23, 2020 01:11 IST
Mamata Banerjee wants Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi schemes in Bengal but with riders
Sep 23, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.