North corp to set up second waste to energy plant in Rani Khera

North corp to set up second waste to energy plant in Rani Khera

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor on Sunday said that the corporation is going to set up another waste to energy plant at Rani Khera, which will help reduce the height of the Bhalaswa landfill .

“The corporation has tied up with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to set up a new waste to energy plant at Rani Khera. The plant will be set up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore,” said North Corporation mayor Jai Prakash. The mayor visited the landfill on Sunday after reports of a fire at the site the previous night.

The civic body at present generates 4,500 metric tonnes of waste daily, of which 2,300 metric tonnes is processed at the Narela-Bawana waste to energy plant, while the remaining is dumped at the Bhalaswa landfill.

“We have installed 15 trommel machines to dispose of legacy waste at the landfill site. By now we are able to reduce the height of the landfill by 30 feet. Four more trommel machines are in the process of installation that will further help reduce the waste at the site,” the mayor said.

Rising over 50 metres (beyond the permissible height of 20 metres), the landfill exhausted its lifespan in 2006.

