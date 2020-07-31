Sections
Home / Delhi News / North-east Delhi riot accused gets bail

North-east Delhi riot accused gets bail

A Delhi court granted bail to a man accused in two cases related to the north-east Delhi riots, while stating that “the complainants have been made to identify the accused...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:26 IST

By Richa Banka,

A Delhi court granted bail to a man accused in two cases related to the north-east Delhi riots, while stating that “the complainants have been made to identify the accused persons as per their own convenience by the police and he was not seen in the video footage”.

Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to Deepak (single name), arrested in connection with the violence that happened under the Shastri Park police station, on a personal bond of ₹20,000.

“Multiple statements of complainants were recorded in the matter from time to time. It was only on June 2 --i.e at the time of arrest of the applicant (Deepak) -- that the complainants were called by the police to the spot and for the first time that they identified him. Whether that identification is enough to connect the accused in the matter is a matter for trial as the complainants have been made to identify the accused persons as per their own convenience by the police,” the judge said in his order on July 29.

Deepak was arrested on June 2 for allegedly being a part of unlawful assembly, rioting and arson.



Appearing for the accused, his counsel had contended that in both cases, the charge sheet had been filed but his client has not been named as an accused. He also contended that there was a delay in lodging the FIR.

On the contrary, the special public prosecutor contended that the call detail records location of the accused has been found to be of the scene of crime. He has been identified by complainant on June 2 --at the time of his arrest -- and he was also identified by constable Amit the same day.

The court also said the identification of the accused by beat constable Amit (single name) is also a “weak kind of evidence”. It noted that the other three accused in the case, who have been released on bail, are from the same locality and till date, no complaint against them has been recorded in any police station regarding them threatening witnesses.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh: Only ‘bada khana’ for Burail jail inmates on Eid, Raksha Bandhan
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
Navi Mumbai welder dies after 400-kg iron rings fall on him
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
91% sowing in Maharashtra raises hope for bumper production
Aug 01, 2020 00:34 IST
Four immigration firm owners booked for duping people of ₹11 lakh in Mohali
Aug 01, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.