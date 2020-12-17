North MCD tells HC it will demolish temple to clear way for Chandni Chowk revamp

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday told the Delhi high court it plans to demolish on December 20 a temple that falls along the path of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, after attempts to bring down the structure were postponed twice previously.

In an affidavit filed through its standing counsel, the North civic body said caution is being exercised, in consultation with the police and other authorities before the demolition begins. The reply comes after several contentions were raised on the delay in removal of the temple.

The court was hearing an application seeking the compliance of the court’s earlier order to demolish the temple which is under the right of way of Chandni Chowk main road, which is part of the redevelopment plan.

On Wednesday, the civic body told a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, that in compliance with the orders of the court, the demolition programme for the removal of the temple had earlier been scheduled for November 1.

“However, keeping in view the upcoming festival of Deepawali etc. it was decided to postpone the said action,” the North MCD said, adding that the next date for the removal was fixed for November 22.

But on the said date, a huge crowd had gathered at the demolition site and the civic body that work could not be executed on the day due to administrative reasons. The civic body told the court that another encroachment removal program has been fixed for December 20.

The court, while taking note of the submissions, posted the matter for further hearing on January 12.