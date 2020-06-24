‘Not a fight between Amit Shah’s model and Kejriwal model’: Manish Sisodia wants new Covid-19 SOPs scrapped

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia addressing a briefing on the new Covid-19 guidelines, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday that he has written to Union home minister Amit Shah to restore the old Covid-19 testing rules in Delhi.

“I had requested Lt Governor to change the rule under which every Covid-19 patient is required to visit a quarantine centre for assessment. It has been two days, but I haven’t received any reply. This new system has created pressure on administration,” Sisodia said at a briefing.

“Today, I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to do away with this system as it will create chaos,” he further said.

“This is not fight between Amit Shah’s model and Kejriwal’s model. We should implement system in which people don’t face problems,” Sisodia said.

The Delhi government had formalised the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 testing on Monday under which the new patients will have to visit an assessment centre to get themselves checked. The doctors present at the centre will assess a patient based on the severity of symptoms and health history of any co-morbid condition and accordingly decide whether the patient requires an institutional quarantine or home isolation.

A separate team will carry out house checks to see whether there is a stand-alone room and bathroom that a Covid-19 patient needs for home isolation so that other members of the family are not infected.

These SOPs were first suggested by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), led by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The Delhi government said that this requires special ambulances to transport Covid-19 patients and additional manpower, which is currently a problem.

The new rules led to such chaos that at least three of the 11 districts of Delhi have not been able to adopt the protocol since they have too many new cases to handle, officials from these districts told HT on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also urged the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to restore the old system, saying the home isolation plan has been working very well.

The protracted row started on Friday after Baijal scrapped the home isolation plan of Delhi government. Though the order was reversed on Saturday, the DDMA introduced the mandatory assessment.

The Centre has been regularly monitoring the situation the situation in Delhi after a huge spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its largest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases so far with 3,947 people testing positive.