Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / ‘Not a fight between Amit Shah’s model and Kejriwal model’: Manish Sisodia wants new Covid-19 SOPs scrapped

‘Not a fight between Amit Shah’s model and Kejriwal model’: Manish Sisodia wants new Covid-19 SOPs scrapped

The Delhi government had formalised the new Standard Operating Procedures for Covid-19 testing on Monday under which the new patients will have to visit an assessment centre to get themselves checked.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia addressing a briefing on the new Covid-19 guidelines, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday that he has written to Union home minister Amit Shah to restore the old Covid-19 testing rules in Delhi.

“I had requested Lt Governor to change the rule under which every Covid-19 patient is required to visit a quarantine centre for assessment. It has been two days, but I haven’t received any reply. This new system has created pressure on administration,” Sisodia said at a briefing.

“Today, I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to do away with this system as it will create chaos,” he further said.

“This is not fight between Amit Shah’s model and Kejriwal’s model. We should implement system in which people don’t face problems,” Sisodia said.



The Delhi government had formalised the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 testing on Monday under which the new patients will have to visit an assessment centre to get themselves checked. The doctors present at the centre will assess a patient based on the severity of symptoms and health history of any co-morbid condition and accordingly decide whether the patient requires an institutional quarantine or home isolation.

A separate team will carry out house checks to see whether there is a stand-alone room and bathroom that a Covid-19 patient needs for home isolation so that other members of the family are not infected.

These SOPs were first suggested by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), led by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The Delhi government said that this requires special ambulances to transport Covid-19 patients and additional manpower, which is currently a problem.

The new rules led to such chaos that at least three of the 11 districts of Delhi have not been able to adopt the protocol since they have too many new cases to handle, officials from these districts told HT on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also urged the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to restore the old system, saying the home isolation plan has been working very well.

The protracted row started on Friday after Baijal scrapped the home isolation plan of Delhi government. Though the order was reversed on Saturday, the DDMA introduced the mandatory assessment.

The Centre has been regularly monitoring the situation the situation in Delhi after a huge spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its largest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases so far with 3,947 people testing positive.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Noida: Nearly 1,600 vehicle-owners penalised for flouting Covid-19 curbs
Jun 24, 2020 13:18 IST
‘Nothing comes close’: Kohli expresses love for Test cricket in Insta post
Jun 24, 2020 13:16 IST
Light pollution from cities poses serious threat to coastal species
Jun 24, 2020 13:12 IST
Telangana DOST Admissions 2020 schedule released, here’s how to apply for UG courses
Jun 24, 2020 13:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.