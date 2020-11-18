Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge

Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge

No more than 50 people can be invited for a wedding in Delhi as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to soar in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal...

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view inside Kawatra Tents Pandal banquet hall, as business remains affected due to Covid-19 at Raja Garden in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

No more than 50 people can be invited for a wedding in Delhi as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to soar in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal government ordered on Wednesday. The government revised the earlier cap of 200 people as Delhi witnessed record new cases of the coronavirus disease in the week ending November 14 and daily fatalities hovered close to 100 a day.

“A few weeks back, when the Covid-19 situation improved in Delhi, the government in keeping with central guidelines issued an order allowing 200 people to attend weddings, up from the limit of 50 before. Today we have decided that the order should be rescinded and the limit of 50 reinstated,” Kejriwal had said at a virtual press briefing on Tuesday before the proposal was sent to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal for approval.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No lockdown, but there may be local restrictions: Delhi health minister
Nov 18, 2020 12:43 IST
Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients
Nov 18, 2020 12:14 IST
Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge
Nov 18, 2020 13:28 IST
US approves first self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19
Nov 18, 2020 13:03 IST

latest news

IIT Kharagpur researchers ‘develop’ cellulose nano-crystals from cucumber peels for food packaging
Nov 18, 2020 13:27 IST
Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge
Nov 18, 2020 13:28 IST
IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020 expected today at ibps.in, here’s how to download
Nov 18, 2020 13:21 IST
Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart discuss ties, Covid-19 response
Nov 18, 2020 13:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.