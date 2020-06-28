Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Number of Covid-19 containment zones climbs to 421 in Delhi after re-mapping

Number of Covid-19 containment zones climbs to 421 in Delhi after re-mapping

North Delhi district has 59 containment zones, followed by South Delhi (56), Central Delhi (40), Shahdara (38), East Delhi (33) Southeast Delhi(32), Northwest Delhi (28), West Delhi (25), New Delhi (21) and Northeast Delhi (nine).

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:46 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Officials said the count of containment zones is expected to jump further as the authorities in some districts are yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas, following the Centre’s directions. (HT Photo)

The number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 421 after a re-mapping of such areas -- an increase of 141 zones -- in the last two days, with the Southwest district topping the chart.

According to an official, around 2.45 lakh people were screened in the national capital till Saturday night in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of Covid-19.

Officials said the count of containment zones is expected to jump further as the authorities in some districts are yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas, following the Centre’s directions.

Before the re-mapping exercise, the number of containment zones was 280 in the national capital on June 25, an official said. The exercise was launched on June 26.



Another official said Southwest Delhi has reported a rise of 37 containment zones since the re-mapping exercise was launched, taking the number of such areas in the district to 80.

According to a list of the Covid-19 containment zones issued by the government, there are 421 such areas in the national capital.

North Delhi district has 59 containment zones, followed by South Delhi (56), Central Delhi (40), Shahdara (38), East Delhi (33) Southeast Delhi(32), Northwest Delhi (28), West Delhi (25), New Delhi (21) and Northeast Delhi (nine).

“Till Saturday night, we have screened around two lakh people for Covid-19 in a house-to-house survey being conducted across the city. Also, 45,000 people have been screened in the containment zones,” an official told PTI.

The process of screening every household in the national capital has to be completed by July 6.

According to the 2011 Census, there were over 34.35 lakh households in Delhi, including 33.56 lakh in urban areas and 79,574 in rural areas.

According to the Covid-19 response plan issued by the Delhi government, the re-mapping of the containment zones is to be completed by June 30.

Under the new rules, the authorities have to delineate the containment zones on a micro level, instead of big ones.

At least 1,100 teams comprising two members each have been formed to screen the national capital’s population for Covid-19.  The teams are armed with a mobile application -- SS Corona -- which will send real-time details to a dedicated web portal set up by the government.

Apart from basic details like name, age, address and contact number, the teams are feeding the mobile application with information such as every individual’s travel history, whether or not they use the Centre’s Aarogya Setu app and if they have symptoms of influenza.

The same mobile application was being used in carrying out the screening in the Covid-19 containment zones, officials had said earlier.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid 19 battle is big, no individual can deal with it alone: Manish Sisodia responds to Amit Shah
Jun 28, 2020 21:11 IST
Five arrested for illegally occupying NRI’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 40
Jun 28, 2020 21:10 IST
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Jun 28, 2020 21:09 IST
5 must-visit beaches in Goa for your post Covid-19 travel plans
Jun 28, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.