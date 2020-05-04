Sections
Number of Covid +ve healthcare workers in north Delhi hospitals doubles to 13

Updated: May 04, 2020 00:17 IST

By Baishali Adak,

The number of healthcare workers falling victim to Covid-19 at North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s three biggest hospitals — Hindu Rao in Malka Ganj, Kasturba in Daryaganj and the Rajan Babu TB Hospital in Kingsway Camp — more than doubled to 13 on Sunday from six a day before.

The fresh cases included three women doctors from the gynaecology department of Kasturba Hospital. A 25-year-old postgraduate student of the department of the hospital had tested positive for the virus last Wednesday. Later, another doctor had tested Covid positive on Saturday, taking the number of doctors infected by the virus to five.

There were allegations that the 25-year-old student had complained of high fever and body ache, but the authorities only asked her to go on leave and did not get her tested. Meanwhile, other doctors were frequently visiting her room.

In Hindu Rao Hospital, three more doctors tested positive for Covid on Sunday afterone of their colleague from the ophthalmology department was found Covid positive a day earlier. The chain of transmission here had begun with a nurse testing positive for the highly infectious disease on April 25.



Thereafter, 76 healthcare workers, who came in contact with the nurse, were tested and another nurse, who worked closely with the first victim, was found positive on Thursday. In total, six doctors and nurses are confirmed to have contracted the infection at this hospital.

Meanwhile, a laboratory technician at Hindu Rao also said he had tested positive on Saturday, most likely getting the virus from his Covid positive wife, a nurse at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

In the third north corporation hospital, Rajan Babu TB Hospital, a ward helper was found Covid positive last Tuesday.

“Meanwhile, three other non-employees at the Hindu Rao Hospital have also tested positive for the diseases on Sunday. These are spouses of our Covid-positive staffers and one patient,” a senior north corporation officer said.

