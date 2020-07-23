Sections
Nurse targeted by snatchers, passerby tries to fight them, incident caught on camera

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 40-year-old nurse walking back home from a bank with her daughter was targeted by two motorcycle-borne snatchers in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash on Thursday afternoon in an incident that was caught on camera and culminated in a bystander attempting to take on the suspects but failing.

The nurse lost her gold chain, saved her handbag, but was left with a bruised neck.

The nurse, who identified herself by her first name Siddheshwari, said that she lives near M Block Market, Greater Kailash, and works at a private hospital in nearby Zamrudpur.

On Thursday afternoon, she and her 18-year-old daughter were returning from a bank in the neighbourhood when they were targeted on the street by two men who approached them from the opposite side on the road.



The CCTV camera footage showed the pillion rider trying to snatch her bag, but Siddheshwari managed to pull it back.

The suspect then hopped off the motorcycle and charged towards the woman, even as her daughter ran away in fear. “The snatcher was threatening to kill us both,” Siddheshwari said.

Over the next few seconds, the suspect was seen tugging at her neck, but Siddheshwari said that he was actually strangling her. “He strangled me to get my gold chain. I couldn’t fight back; all I did was try to save my neck from his grip,” she said.

As the suspect hopped on to the motorcycle to get away, a passerby hopped off his own motorcycle and attacked the two suspects. The video showed him managing to hit the pillion rider with his helmet, but the suspects rode away.

Parvinder Singh, the additional deputy commissioner of police (south), said that the victim did not call the police control room and instead visited the local Greater Kailash police station.

“We have registered a case of robbery and have formed a team to identify and nab the suspects,” the officer said, adding that there was no immediate breakthrough in the case.

