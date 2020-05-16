Sections
Home / Delhi News / Nurses body files plea in HC, asks govt to bring back 56 pregnant nurses from Saudi Arabia

Nurses body files plea in HC, asks govt to bring back 56 pregnant nurses from Saudi Arabia

The United Nurses Association, a nurses union, filed a plea in the Delhi high court on Saturday, asking the Centre to bring back 56 pregnant nurses stranded in Saudi Arabia.The plea, filed on...

Updated: May 16, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The United Nurses Association, a nurses union, filed a plea in the Delhi high court on Saturday, asking the Centre to bring back 56 pregnant nurses stranded in Saudi Arabia.

The plea, filed on behalf of the nurses, also said they be brought back on priority, as all of them are in “serious distress” and need immediate medical support.

The petition, filed by advocate Subhash Chandran KR, said the pregnant nurses have serious medical issues as most of them are in the third trimester of pregnancy. He argued that health care workers are regularly exposed to hazards that put them at risk of infection of Covid-19.

Saudi Arabia, as of Saturday evening, has recorded 52,016 cases of Covid-19, and 302 deaths.



The plea, likely to be heard next week, said these pregnant nurses have not got priority for repatriation in the first phase of the Centre’s ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. The second phase of the ambitious repatriation programme commenced on Saturday.

The petition said that as per the airline policy, a pregnant woman cannot travel after 36 weeks of pregnancy.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hyena found in Mandawar with critical injuries remains in veterinary care
May 16, 2020 22:42 IST
Nuh shoot-out: Man held for looting ₹14 crore from 200 ATMs in eight states
May 16, 2020 22:41 IST
After arrests in Naurangpur murder case, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered
May 16, 2020 22:41 IST
Amid labour crunch, Punjab agriculture dept faces herculean task ahead of paddy sowing season
May 16, 2020 22:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.