Nursing homes with old licences treat Covid patients, govt urged to look into matter

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has asked the state government to look into the matter of a majority of nursing homes — many treating Covid-19 patients — operating with expired licences. The Delhi government has not renewed the registrations of such clinics, which expired on March 31.

Nursing home owners said one of the reasons for the delay in renewal of registrations is the new fire-safety norms, which the government had notified in May last year after a massive blaze swept through Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh, killing at least 17 people.

The Delhi government said health minister Satyendar Jain has directed the department to renew licences of nursing homes till December 31, 2020.

But Delhi Medical Association officials said no order has been issued as yet.

Dr BB Wadhwa, president of DMA, said, “Till last year, the registration was renewed without any hassles. All we had to do was just apply for it. But with changes in the norms for fire safety last year, no registrations have been renewed. Due to this, owners are facing a lot of problems.”

Wadhwa said, “We have had several meetings with the health department, including those with health minister Satyendar Jain, in this regard. Two months ago, he had assured us that the registration will be renewed till December 31, 2020. But no order has been passed as yet.”

In the absence of a valid registration, nursing home owners say they and their patients are facing a lot of problems. Dr Gautam Singh, operation manager, Sriram Singh hospital and heart institute in east Delhi, said their patients are finding it difficult to get medical insurance claims.

At a time when the Delhi government has directed nursing homes to treat Covid patients, Dr Singh said, “On one hand, they had asked us to treat Covid patients. On the other hand, they are not approving our registration. The renewal is essential for empanelment and for our patients to claim insurance.”

The change in the fire clause, Dr Rajender Sharma, chairman of DMA’s nursing home forum, said will be hard to implement in the existing nursing homes, a majority of which operate in residential neighbourhoods. “These nursing homes have been constructed as per the master plan of Delhi-2021’s provisions. We had taken all necessary approvals when these were started. Now it is difficult to make changes in the existing buildings to meet requirements,” said Dr Sharma.

Dr Ajay Gambhir, secretary of DMA, said, the matter had been taken up with the government. “The delay in renewal will create problems for the nursing homes in case of any legal matter against them during this time. The government should communicate their decision to other authorities as well,” said Dr Gambhir.

A Delhi government spokesperson said, “Several instances have come to light recently, where renewal of health licences is pending on behalf of Delhi government’s health department. Health minister Satyendar Jain has instructed the department to issue orders for automatic renewal of all health licences up to December 31, 2020, keeping in mind the extraordinary constraints being faced by various organisations providing health care services due to the lockdown and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”