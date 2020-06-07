The order issued by the health and family welfare department has asked hospitals run by the Delhi government to appoint senior nursing officers to the private hospitals. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

(Updated)

Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Sunday issued an order for appointment of senior nursing officers in 68 private hospitals in the capital who will be directly involved in admission of coronavirus patients in these hospitals based on the parameters specified in treatment protocols mentioned in government directives issued from time to time.

The order issued by the health and family welfare department has asked hospitals run by the Delhi government to appoint senior nursing officers to the private hospitals.

“All allopathic hospitals owned and run by Delhi government or owned by Delhi government and run under autonomous mode shall appoint a Sr. Nursing officer in each private hospital round the clock (24X7) as per details mentioned,” the order decrees.

An annexure to the order lists all the 68 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which was booked on Saturday for allegedly not following the laid out procedure for handling of coronavirus cases or suspected cases by the government.

The government order says that all the listed hospitals will have to provide a separate room or chamber to the senior nursing officer. The order makes it abundantly clear that the government’s representative will have a direct role in deciding admissions of Covid cases in these hospitals.

“The reception/help desk at these hospitals shall fill up the information in prescribed performa in respect of each Covid positive patient who is to be admitted, and on the basis of the information, the Sr. Nursing Officer shall take a decision on the admission of the aforesaid patient in the respective private Covid hospital strictly as per the prescribed protocol.

Another annexure to the order carries the performa mentioned therein that lists detailed health parameters relevant to assessing the condition of a coronavirus patient, like temperature, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, presence of cough, shortness of breath, sore throat etc.

This order by the health department follows another instruction to all hospitals in the capital not to refuse treatment to a patient suspected to be moderately or severely infected on the pretext of absence of a test confirming his/her status.