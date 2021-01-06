Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / One held, two apprehended for firing at bakery shop

One held, two apprehended for firing at bakery shop

Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man and apprehended two 17-year-old juveniles for allegedly firing at a bakery shop and thrashing the shop owner in Ranhola on January 1...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man and apprehended two 17-year-old juveniles for allegedly firing at a bakery shop and thrashing the shop owner in Ranhola on January 1 because all the cakes were sold.

The arrested man has been identified as 22-year-old Rahul Ahlawat, a resident of Meham in Haryana. Fourth associate of the trio is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, one Rajesh Yadav, a resident of Ranhola, who runs a bakery shop, reported that on January 1 four boys came to his shop to purchase cake but all the cakes were already sold.

“When he told the four of them that cake is not available, they created ruckus inside the bakery. When he tried to stop them they thrashed him and even used a hammer to vandalise the bakery. Yadav said when he cried for help, one of them took out a pistol and fire gunshot,” said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said the men were identified with the help of CCTV footages and three of them were caught from Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday. They have all been arrested for assault, criminal intimidation and for illegal possession and use of firearms,” Koan said.

Efforts to arrest him are in progress, the DCP said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

NDMC to give Rs 200 per month to students for internet data package
by HT Correspondent
Bengal minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla quits TMC
by HT Correspondent
Bigg Boss 14 day 92: Abhinav calls Rubina a cry baby
by HT Entertainment Desk
Farmers’ tractor rally deferred to Thursday
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.