One more containment zone in Delhi, tally now 91

The Delhi government on Tuesday sealed parts of Swatantra Nagar Police Colony in Narela after six Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the area in the last few days. This takes the total count of containment zones in the city to 91.

According to officials, those who tested positive are relatives of three police personnel deployed in North-west Delhi.

District magistrate (north) Deepak Shinde said,“Containment order for Gali number 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 5A and 5B Swatantra Nagar have been issued after it has been brought to notice that six Covid-19 positive cases have been detected in the area recently. The North Corporation has been directed to thoroughly sanitise the area. Health department surveillance officials have been directed to conduct the survey and sampling of anyone showing influenza-like illness symptoms.”

He said that they are tracing the contacts of the patients.

Gaurav Sharma, the deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said, “The three policemen were deployed in north-west district. They tested positive earlier and their relatives who came in contact with them also got infected. That led to the sealing process.”

A containment area is a complete quarantine zone and no one is allowed to step out even to buy essential goods such as milk, vegetables, fruits etc. All the entry and exit points and even the internal lanes are barricaded in the containment zones. The authorities allow only a number of selected vendors to supply groceries and other essentials to the neighbourhood with the help of RWA and civil defence volunteers.

The south Delhi district administration on Tuesday ordered scaling down operation of a containment area in Mehrauli where two people involved in food distribution had tested positive on April 27.

BM Mishra, DM South Delhi said that de-sealing operations were started on Tuesday in the entire affected area -- Nirankari Gali, Nakshtra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Rawan Wali Gali, Jamila Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudware wali Gali, Thane wali gali and Terminal Wali Gali. All these lanes were sealed as one containment zone in Mehrauli.

“We have decided to scale down containment operations after no fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from the area in last 28 days. Health team surveillance will, however, continue in the area,” Mishra said.