Delhi News / Online exams really an option? DU students say nay

Online exams really an option? DU students say nay

Delhi University students have raised doubts on the possibility of online exams being conducted amid the pandemic stating various reasons.

Updated: May 15, 2020 01:33 IST

By Aprajita Sharad, Hindustan Times

Delhi University students aren’t in favour of online exams after a disappointing experience with online classes. (Photo: iStock/For representational purposes only)

Limited broadband access, the existing digital divide and a dearth of laptops and computers are among the major concerns being raised by the students of Delhi University (DU), who are vehemently opposing the idea of online examinations.

Some students have been vocal about their concerns towards the possibility of exams being conducted on an online platform or open-book examination, and others feel that the environment of lockdown is too stressful to study. “Bachhon ke paas laptops hi nahi hai. Many of my friends aren’t that technologically advanced to even know how to operate computers and laptops. Visually impaired students will have problems if they are not assisted by helpers as they are used to being helped by technicians in computer labs in colleges. This is the ground reality of the campus,” says Sanjay Kataria, a final year masters student of DU.

Students claim that since online classes weren’t much of a success, online exams seem a far cry. “My friends from Jammu and Kashmir have suffered because of the poor internet conditions there. How can we even think of online exams when we are not even able to attend online classes because of the present internet connectivity problems all over India,” asks Amal K Simon, a final year graduation student of Ramjas College.

Lacking clarity about how and where the online exams will be conducted, final year students worry about getting their degrees much later, and therefore expect a delay in getting placements, if any available due to the slow down in the economy. “The authorities have to develop a special software where students can’t do any malpractices... But then also, the question of availability of internet for everyone remains! Online exams is not an option,” says Sneha Sarah Shaji, a final year student of Hindu College.



