Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn

According to data shared by the government, over 101,000 patients have recovered in home isolation in the city and only 40 people died of the infection in home isolation till September 17

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:55 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker checks vitals of a Covid-19 patient inside a Covid Care Centre in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The southwest district of Delhi withdrew an order on Sunday that mandated isolation in a Covid Care Centre or Covid Health Centre for any Covid-19 patient above the age of 60 or with comorbidities. The home isolation guidelines by Delhi government, similar to the Central government guidelines, allow those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms to isolate at home, provided there is enough space for them to isolate themselves from other members of the family.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has described home isolation, along with aggressive testing, as the “most important strategy” for fighting coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city. In June, when the number of cases had last surged, the government had fought the lieutenant governor’s decision of mandatory institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 patients.

According to data shared by the government, over 101,000 patients have recovered in home isolation in the city and only 40 people died of the infection in home isolation till September 17. Last week, the government had directed all district commissioners to mandatorily shift any Covid-19 patient in home isolation to institutional isolation if they were found to be violating guidelines.

Southwest Delhi’s order had come just a day before this meeting. As per government data, as on September 17, 7,847 patients had recovered in the district in home isolation, there were 1,545 active cases, 110 people were moved to hospitals and none of the patients had died in home isolation.

