Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation

The markets were to remain shut till November 30, as per an order issued by the office of the concerned district magistrate.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Delhi government on Monday withdrew its order to shut two markets in Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi area of West Delhi districts over violations of coronavirus (Covid-19) guidelines. The markets were to remain shut till November 30, as per an order issued by the office of the concerned district magistrate.

“It was wrong to seal the market. All norms were being followed here. They had sealed it on the basis of crowd on main road near market. Order was withdrawn last night. Official order copy awaited,” said Subhash Bindal, general secretary of Shukar Bazar Market Association, Nangloi Market.

