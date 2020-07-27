Over 1,500 Covid-19 beds available in 4 govt hospitals in Delhi: Centre

Sections
TheUnion ministry of health and family welfare said there are 404 beds against a total of 529 beds vacant in Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 11:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that the bed occupancy in the national capital came down sharply from June 23 to July 26. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT file photo)

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Monday there are more than 1,500 beds available for patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in four government hospitals in Delhi amid a decline in the number of infections in the national capital in the last one month.

“Visible results of the Union Govt’s effective intervention in managing #COVID19 situation in Delhi are apparent in number of COVID beds available in the 3 Central Govt hospitals and #AIIMS, New Delhi,” the Union health ministry tweeted.

It also said 1,283 beds against 1,515 beds were vacant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).



“Against a total number of 1,515 COVID beds in AIIMS, New Delhi, 1,283 beds are vacant today at 7 am,” it said.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, Delhi registered 130,606 cases and nearly 3,900 deaths due to Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital started to fall from nearly 4,000 cases in the third week of June to now less than 2,000 cases being logged daily. The active cases mounted to 11,904 whereas 114,875 people have recovered so far from the infection.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that the bed occupancy in the national capital came down sharply from June 23 to July 26. He had earlier said that Delhi stands in the eighth spot in the country in terms of active cases.

(with inputs from ANI)

