Over 3 lakh challans issued by Delhi Police for violation of Covid-19 norms

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:31 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

According to police, 1,837 challans were issued for mask violation on Wednesday till 4 pm. (Amal KS/HT file photo)

The Delhi Police has issued more than three lakh challans between June 15 and September 23 for violation of Covid-19 norms in the national capital, officials said on Thursday. A total of 3,54,944 challans were issued from June 15 till Wednesday, they said.

According to police, 1,837 challans were issued for mask violation on Wednesday till 4 pm. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms, including non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public or work places, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A total of 3,23,233 challans were issued for mask violation from June 15 till Wednesday, they said. Three challans were issued on Wednesday for spiting and 2,591 since June 15. Similarly, 116 challans were issued for social distancing violation on Wednesday and 29,108 since June 15, police added.

