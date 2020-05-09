Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Paid full train fare for all 1,200 migrants who left on train for Bihar: Delhi minister

Paid full train fare for all 1,200 migrants who left on train for Bihar: Delhi minister

Under the Centre’s guidelines, either the destination or the origin state of the concerned train has to bear 15% of the ticket cost – 85% is taken care of by the Centre.

Updated: May 09, 2020 05:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrant workers have their documents checked at Delhi’ Yamuna Sports Complex before they board a transit bus which ferried them to a Shramik Special train headed for Bihar on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi labour minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the city government paid for the tickets of around 1,200 migrants who left for Bihar in a special train earlier in the day.

Under the Centre’s guidelines, either the destination or the origin state of the concerned train has to bear 15% of the ticket cost – 85% is taken care of by the Centre. The tickets are to be charged by the railways at sleeper class rates, and an additional ₹50.

“If the home states do not respond the Delhi government will bear the travel cost of these stranded workers,” said a statement issued by Rai’s office.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 09, 2020 05:14 IST
Industry says Rs 15 lakh crore package required for economic revival
May 09, 2020 03:02 IST
Across the country, migrants still forced to walk thousands of miles
May 09, 2020 02:54 IST
Migrant workers in focus as Bihar parties stay in poll gear
May 09, 2020 04:14 IST

latest news

How to copy, paste handwritten notes on your PC with Google Lens
May 09, 2020 07:13 IST
Plea in SC for shelter, food, transportation to migrants in view of Aurangabad accident
May 09, 2020 06:39 IST
After Aurangabad train accident, Maharashtra CM urges workers to not risk lives
May 09, 2020 06:28 IST
Pence spokeswoman, married to top Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus
May 09, 2020 05:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.