Paid full train fare for all 1,200 migrants who left on train for Bihar: Delhi minister

Migrant workers have their documents checked at Delhi’ Yamuna Sports Complex before they board a transit bus which ferried them to a Shramik Special train headed for Bihar on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi labour minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the city government paid for the tickets of around 1,200 migrants who left for Bihar in a special train earlier in the day.

Under the Centre’s guidelines, either the destination or the origin state of the concerned train has to bear 15% of the ticket cost – 85% is taken care of by the Centre. The tickets are to be charged by the railways at sleeper class rates, and an additional ₹50.

“If the home states do not respond the Delhi government will bear the travel cost of these stranded workers,” said a statement issued by Rai’s office.