Palika dispensary sealed after doctor tests positive

Updated: May 22, 2020 22:28 IST

By Ashish Mishra,

The New Delhi district administration on Friday sealed the Palika dispensary located at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) headquarters building near Connaught Place after a senior doctor working at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19 ).

According to NDMC officials, the 58-year-old woman doctor at the NDMC HQ-Palika dispensary had been exhibiting fever-like symptoms for last two or three days and had taken the Covid-19 test on Thursday. “She tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. She lives in an area under the jurisdiction of NDMC and has been put quarantined at home along with her family members. The dispensary has been sealed for now,” an NDMC official said.

Tanvi Garg, district magistrate, New Delhi, said, “As per the protocol, we’re conducting the contact tracing of the patient and have shut the dispensary. The building will be sanitised and reopened next week.”

The Palika dispensary has a staff of around 20 people including four doctors — two allopathic, one homoeopathic and one ayurvedic.



NDMC officials said that a team of doctors from the civic body is tracing patients who might have visited the dispensary recently and directly contacted the Covid-19 positive doctor with the help of registration data.

This is the third case of Covid-19 in NDMC in the last one-and-a-half month. The first Covid-19 case in NDMC was reported in the first week of April when a sanitation employee who worked at Charak Palika Hospital tested positive. The second case was reported in the third week of April when a senior engineer working at NDMC headquarters tested Covid-19 positive.

