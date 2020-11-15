Sections
Parts of Delhi-NCR receive rainfall as IMD predicts minor relief from pollution

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast had said that “light to moderate” rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The fresh western disturbance is likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in the region. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Amid Delhi’s worsening air quality, parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday which is expected to bring relief for the residents struggling against a severe level of PM2.5 pollution. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast had said that “light to moderate” rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR.

It had stated that a fresh western disturbance is likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in the region. The areas likely to receive rainfall include parts of New Delhi, along with Jhajjar, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

According to Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi, the air quality index remained in the severe category on Diwali and is likely to improve significantly on November 15. It further added that the air quality is likely to remain in the lower end of “very poor to poor” category on November 16 and in the poor category on the next day.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from East/Southeast direction of Delhi with wind speed upto 16-30 kmph, generally cloudy sky and light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) towards afternoon/ evening on 15.11.2020,” the central agency said in its weather bulletin.

