Home / Delhi News / Parts of Delhi, NCR wake up to heavy rain, strong winds

Parts of Delhi, NCR wake up to heavy rain, strong winds

The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all, after temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 07:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Rain lashes parts of Delhi and NCR. Visual from an area near India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo )

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital early morning on Monday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rain for today.

IMD on Friday said that conditions may become favourable for advancement of SW Monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25.



