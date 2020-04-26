Parts of Delhi-NCR wake up to light rain

Several parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) received light rain showers early Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted that the region would experience gusty winds and lightning.

Light rain due to moisture influx from the Arabian sea and low-level easterly winds remain likely in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana till Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Rain is predicted in the region till Tuesday and dry weather forecast after that.