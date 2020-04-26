Sections
Home / Delhi News / Parts of Delhi-NCR wake up to light rain

Parts of Delhi-NCR wake up to light rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted that the region would experience gusty winds and lightning.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 07:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Light rain in New Delhi’s Janpath area. (ANI Photo)

Several parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) received light rain showers early Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted that the region would experience gusty winds and lightning.

Light rain due to moisture influx from the Arabian sea and low-level easterly winds remain likely in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana till Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Rain is predicted in the region till Tuesday and dry weather forecast after that.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Lockdown hits Mohali MC, left with funds to pay just 3-month salaries
Apr 27, 2020 20:24 IST
HC asks state to justify claim of Covid-19 spreading through newspapers
Apr 27, 2020 20:21 IST
No hike in school fees this year, says UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
Over a month on, 23 Navodaya Vidyalaya students stranded in Punjab due to Covid-19 lockdown return to Madhya Pradesh
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.